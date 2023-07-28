Culture of seeking resignation of PM, home minister and finance minister not right: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stated that the culture of seeking resignation of PM, home minister and finance minister for political objectives is not right.

Talking to media-persons at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) upon his return from Italy on Friday, he has pointed that resignation of PM, home minister and finance minister has been sought without even giving a chance for explanation.

"This culture of immediately seeking resignation of PM, home minister and finance minister for political objectives that is being established is not right," Dahal has stated. He has slammed the practice of obstructing House demanding resignation without even giving a chance for explanation. "Such culture will not take us toward the right place. I want to say this much."

The opposition lawmakers and even some ruling ones had sought resignation of home minister and finance minister speaking in the House over confiscation of smuggled gold at the TIA.