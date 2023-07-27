People's multiparty democracy still relevant: Unified Socialist

CPN (Unified Socialist) has stated that people's multiparty democracy is still relevant holding discussion on the party's ideological course 23 months after Madhav Kumar Nepal formed the party splitting from CPN-UML.

Briefing about the party's conclusion following the secretariat meeting held from July 14-21 in Kirtipur, the party has stated that the ideology of people's multiparty democracy proposed by the then UML general secretary Madan Bhandari 31 years ago is still relevant and it will be developed as the course of action for socialist revolution.

UML still embraces the ideology and the ideological perspective presented by Ghanashyam Bhusal, who is in Unified Socialist now, was passed by UML in its ninth and 10th general convention.

Pointing that preparing grounds for socialist transformation through development by protecting the Constitution, it has said that contradiction of the Nepali people with crony capitalism will be paramount. "Our relation with all new and old parties in the country would depend on their views about crony capitalism," the party has stated.

It has clarified that the Socialist Front was formed for cooperation in shared agendas even if there are many ideological and political differences among the parties with socialist ideology.

The secretariat meeting has also decided to ask the government, that it is part of, about implementation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. It has decided to take initiative to form a parliamentary monitoring committee to guarantee protection of Nepal's interests as per the interpretative declaration attached while passing the MCC Compact. It has also decided to form a party committee for continuously obtaining information about MCC.

The party is planning a series of meetings starting with standing committee meeting on August 1 and 2, politburo meeting on 3 and 4, to be followed by central committee meeting for two days.