House meeting postponed after UML's obstruction

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been postponed after obstruction by the main opposition CPN-UML.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has adjourned the House meeting until 1 PM Monday.

UML lawmakers rose from their seats and protested as soon as the House meeting began on Wednesday. They then surrounded the well shouting slogans.

Speaking in the meeting, UML Chief Whip Padam Giri demanded formation of a high-level investigation committee to investigate the recent gold smuggling case.

Lawmakers from other parties also put forward their views during the time allocated for urgent questions.

UML lawmakers protested for a second time when Speaker Ghimire was about to begin zero hour.

Addressing the House again, Giri said, “Gold has entered in collusion with the home minister and the finance minister. This is not an ordinary issue. A high-level investigation committee should be formed on it. Those who are involved, including ministers, should be investigated. The speaker should issue a ruling to the government, or else the meeting cannot proceed.”