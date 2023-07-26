UML demands Home Minister Shrestha's resignation, high-level committee to probe gold smuggling

Main opposition party CPN-UML has demanded Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha’s resignation over the recent gold smuggling scam.

Speaking during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday, UML Chief Whip Padam Giri said that the gold smuggling scam should be investigated and that Home Minister Shrestha should resign on moral grounds.

“The speaker should issue a ruling to the government to form a high-level investigation committee for investigating the gold case,” Giri said. “Quintals and quintals of gold are being smuggled under the protection of the prime minister, the home minister and the finance minister.”

Also speaking in the HoR meeting, Nepali Congress lawmaker Sunil Sharma said that Home Minister Shrestha and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat should resign over the scam.

He also warned that he would stage a hunger strike inside Parliament itself if the government did not arrest the main leader of the gold smuggling scam.