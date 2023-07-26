UML to not let Parliament run until Home Minister Shrestha resigns

CPN-UML has said that it will not allow Parliament to function until Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha resigns over the recent gold smuggling scam.

A meeting of the UML parliamentary party held on Wednesday decided to not let Parliament run until Shrestha resigns.

“Such a huge smuggling is not possible without the home minister’s involvement. There should be investigation into it. The home minister does not deserve to remain in the post. Parliament cannot run until that happens,” UML chief whip Padam Giri said announcing the party’s decision.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli criticized Home Minister Shrestha after landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu upon his return from Cambodia on Monday evening.

Oli asked Shrestha to clarify whether the latter was involved in the case of gold confiscated from the TIA on July 18.

A large quantity of gold was recovered from TIA hidden inside brake shoes used in scooters on July 18.

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) recovered the gold during inspection of cargo outside the TIA Customs Office.