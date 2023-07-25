Home Minister must say whether he's involved in gold smuggling or not: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has asked Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha to clarify whether the latter is involved in the case of gold confiscated from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on July 18.

“Why people get frustrated is Narayan Kaji Shrestha is home minister. Has he made security arrangements here or not?” Oli said addressing the media at the TIA upon his return from Cambodia Monday night. “Is it not his duty to provide security at the airport? Is it not his duty to inspect things coming in and going out from here?”

Referring to Shrestha’s recent remarks that the guilty would not be spared whether they were from Kot (Oli’s residence Balkot) or Tar (PM’s residence Baluwatar), he called Shrestha irresponsible. “Quintals of gold are cleared, and the home minister stick cucumber seeds on the cheeks of Tar and Kot (sic). Why stick it on others’ cheeks, near the mouth?” Oli fumed.

“This is very immoral act. Home minister’s activities are very irresponsible. He is home minister. Why make such irresponsible remarks whether the gold belongs to one or the other? Home minister must say whether he is involved in this or not? This may not have happened with involvement of small fry! Is he involved or not? If not, who is involved? He can’t arbitrarily stick cucumber seeds on the cheeks of Kot!”

He also warned Home Minister Shrestha to be careful while speaking. “This is not just bad manner. This is epitome of irresponsibility! Can the home minister speak anything?”

A large quantity of gold was recovered from TIA hidden inside brake shoes used in scooters on July 18.

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) recovered the gold during inspection of cargo outside the TIA Customs Office.