President, general secretaries to respond in NC central committee meeting Monday

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma on Monday will respond to the issues raised in the ongoing central committee meeting.

Sharma had presented 10 agendas and Thapa annual action plan in the meeting that started on July 18. Central members put their respective opinions on those presentations until Sunday while deputy general secretaries also spoke on Sunday.

Deuba and general secretaries will respond to those opinions in the meeting that is scheduled to resume Monday afternoon.

Decision on the agendas presented in the meeting may be taken on Monday or Tuesday.