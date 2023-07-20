Complaints invited against 6 recommended as ambassadors

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has invited complaints against the six persons recommended as ambassadors to various countries.

The committee issuing a notice on Friday has invited complaints against the recommended persons within 10 days.

The government on July 15 had recommended Lok Bahadur Thapa as envoy to America and representative to the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Ram Prasad Subedi as envoy to Switzerland, Sudhir Bhattarai to France, Ghanashyam Lamsal to Kuwait, Dhan Bahadur Oli to Thailand, and Tej Bahadur Chhetri to the United Arab Emirates.

The recommended persons will be appointed envoys after being endorsed by parliamentary hearing.