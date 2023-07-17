Foreign Minister Saud meets Indian counterpart Jaishankar in Bangkok

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' Retreat of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation (BIMSTEC) in Bangkok on Monday.

"Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leaderships. Look forward to remaining in touch," Jaishankar has tweeted after the meeting.

The BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat has concluded in Bangkok Monday. "The foreign ministers had productive discussion on ways to strengthen BIMSTEC cooperation. Energy, grid connectivity, climate change, health and food security, and technology were among the key areas of deliberation," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.