Man arrested for threatening RSP Vice-president Aryal through message

Police have arrested a man for sending a threatening message to Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal.

The Kathmandu Police organizing a press conference on Monday has revealed that 38-year-old Bijay Kalikote of Majuwagadi Rupakot Municipality 9 in Khotang, who is currently residing at Budhanilkantha of Kathmandu, was arrested on Saturday.

Kalikote was arrested from Kapan on Saturday following registration of a complaint against him after he threatened Aryal by sending a message well after midnight, according to Chief of Kathmandu Police SSP Dan Bahadur Karki.