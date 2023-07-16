Thapa asks cadres to mail issues to be included in agenda for NC central committee meeting

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has sought suggestions for issues to be included in the agenda for the upcoming central committee meeting.

The grand old party is convening its central committee meeting on Tuesday after a gap of a year. Thapa has asked party cadres to send the suggestions to thapagk@gmail.com. Agenda for the central committee meeting is set jointly by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and the two general secretaries.

The meeting is expected to endorse the decisions taken by the working committee, and discuss policy general convention, campaign to strengthen party organization across the country, and the performance of the coalition government.

Thapa has urged cadres to mail about other issues that they want to be included in the meeting's agenda and suggestions for the party.