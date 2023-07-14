Nembang says Minister Rijal must take moral responsibility for howler in National Assembly

Deputy leader of CPN-UML parliamentary party Subash Nembang has termed the completely irrelevant remarks made by Industry Minister Ramesh Rijal and some lawmakers during the theoretical discussion on the e-commerce bill in the National Assembly an embarrassing matter.

Speaking to journalists at the Singha Durbar on Friday, Nembang said that the minister must take moral responsibility for the blunder.

Minister Rijal and some lawmakers had talked about electricity trade during the discussion on the e-commerce bill in the National Assembly on Thursday, making it glaringly evident that they had no knowledge of the bill’s subject matter.

“It is an embarrassing thing for all of us,” Nembang said. “We should also engage in self-criticism for the mistakes committed by our honorables. As the government has been very embarrassing, the minister concerned must take moral responsibility.”

He said that the regulation authorizes a meeting’s chair to stop a discussion that’s not related to the subject matter.

“The regulation has a provision for stopping such unrelated discussions,” Nembang said. “But we did not see that happen today, we don’t know why. Whatever happened is a sad aspect of our Parliament.”