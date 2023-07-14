Police arrest absconding accused in fake Bhutanese refugees case

Police have arrested an absconding accused in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees case.

According to Superintendent of Police Rabindra Regmi, the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested 59-year-old Keshav Tuladhar from Sano Bharyang in Kathmandu on Thursday. Originally from Kathmandu Metropolitan City-30, Tuladhar has been living in Naya Bazaar Khushibu.

Regmi said that Tuladhar has been sent to the District Police Range, Kathmandu, for further action.

According to police, Tuladhar’s bank account was used in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Police have filed cases against 30 people including Tuladhar at the Kathmandu District Court on charges of fraud and organized crime. The court had remanded 16 of the accused to custody for investigation and ordered two others to be released on bail.

A bench of Judge Prem Prasad Neupane had ordered the release of Tanka Gurung and Laxmi Maharjan on a bail of Rs 1 million and Rs 500,000, respectively.

Tuladhar is the second person to be arrested after the court’s order. The District Police Range, Kathmandu, had earlier arrested Ashish Budhathoki on June 26.

Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, former lawmaker Ang Tawa Sherpa, Sanu Bhandari, Keshav Dulal, Sagar Rai, Sandesh Sharma, Indrajit Rai, Sandeep Rayamajhi, Narendra KC, Govinda Kumar Chaudhary, Ram Sharan KC, Shamsher Miya, Bhutanese refugee leader Tek Nath Rizal and Hari Bhakta are in custody for investigation into their alleged involvement in the scam.

Police said they are searching for 10 other accused who are still at large.