Sita Dahal, PM Dahal's wife, dies at 69

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife Sita Dahal died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning. She was 69.

According to PM Dahal’s personal physician Prof Dr Yubaraj Sharma at Norvic International Hospital, Thapathali, Sita suffered a cardiac arrest at 8 AM and was declared dead at 8:33 AM Wednesday.

“Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and [was] declared dead at 08:33 AM,” Sharma said in a statement.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after the oxygen level in her body plummeted.

Sita had been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, Parkinsonism, type 2 diabetes and hypertension for a long time.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, her body will be kept at the CPN (Maoist Center) party office at Paris Danda, Koteshwar, from 11 AM to 1 PM and her last rites will be performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat at 2 PM.

Sita, who is also an advisor of Maoist Center, was active in politics since before 1995. She was underground during the armed struggle launched by the then CPN (Maoist) and remained active in party works even after the party entered open politics.

She was beset by illness after the death of their son Prakash in November 2017 and had become bedridden of late.