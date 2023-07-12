Janamat Party set to join Dahal-led govt again

Janamat Party is set to join the government headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal again.

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut told Setopati that the party has recommended Anita Devi Sah for joining the government as minister.

“The prime minister had asked for a name from our party a few days ago. We have submitted [the name],” Raut said. “The ministry and oath have not been finalized yet. Maybe he will say.”

Janamat Party had joined the Dahal-led government in December last year. But it had quit the government after just a little over three months.

The party had staked claim for either the Ministry of Industry or the Ministry of Agriculture, but it did not get either of them.

Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan, who represented Janamat Party in the government, had then resigned on March 31.

The Raut-led party is again joining the Dahal government three-and-a-half months after pulling out of it.

According to sources, PM Dahal is preparing to give Janamat Party the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration. Aman Lal Modi of CPN (Maoist Center) currently heads the ministry.

Anita Devi Sah hails from Janakpur and is the secretary of Janamat Party. Before joining the party, Sah was active in non-governmental organizations and social work. She had run for mayor of Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City but lost the election.

According to sources, PM Dahal has urged Raut to join the government himself and is ready to give him the portfolio of deputy prime minister along with the Ministry of Federal Affairs if he agrees.