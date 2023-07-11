UML ready to end House obstruction

The main opposition CPN-UML has agreed to lift the obstruction of Parliament.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli met at the Singha Durbar for the second consecutive day on Monday to end the obstruction.

According to a UML leader, the discussion was positive.

Meanwhile, UML Chairman Oli said after the meeting it would be known in Parliament itself.

The three leaders had sat for talks to end the obstruction on Sunday as well. They had agreed that PM Dahal would provide clarification in the House and UML would end the obstruction.

But the agreement reportedly fell through after Oli objected to a press statement issued by the prime minister’s secretariat on July 6.

The prime minister’s secretariat said that PM Dahal is also preparing to clarify about the press statement in his address to Parliament on Monday.