PM Dahal inspects under-construction new Parliament building (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inspected the new Federal Parliament building being constructed inside the Singha Durbar on Monday.

Minister for Urban Planning Sita Gurung and others accompanied PM Dahal on the inspection visit.

The new Parliament building is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 5.3 billion in an area of 173 ropanis. The building will have 12 blocks that will house both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, parliamentary committees, and parliamentary party offices.

The government has been using the International Convention Center at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, as the Parliament building for the past 16 years.

Here are some pictures of PM Dahal’s inspection visit on Monday.