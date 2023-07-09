UML agrees to end House obstruction

The three major parties have agreed to end the House obstruction.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli had met at the Singha Durbar for a discussion on Sunday morning.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, UML has agreed to end the House obstruction after the discussion.

“UML has become ready to end the obstruction. The prime minister will address Parliament,” the prime minister’s secretariat said.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had also been protesting against the prime minister’s controversial remarks at a book launch event on Monday. RSP had sought an answer from the prime minister while RPP had called for his resignation.

House of Representatives Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire is holding discussion with the whips and chief whips of the five parties on ending the House obstruction, according to his press advisor Shekhar Adhikari.