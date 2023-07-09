Koshi CM Thapa appoints three more ministers

Chief Minister of Koshi province Uddhav Thapa has appointed three more ministers to his Cabinet.

Province chief Parshuram Khapung administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers Jeevan Acharya, Rajendra Karki and Ram Kumar Khatri on Sunday.

Acharya and Karki are from CPN (Maoist Center) while Khatri is from Nepali Congress.

Acharya has been appointed minister for economic affairs and planning, while the other two have not been assigned any ministries.

Chief Minister Thapa had appointed Pradeep Sunuwar of Nepali Congress and Kamal Jawegu of CPN (Unified Socialist) ministers without portfolio on Friday.