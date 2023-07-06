PM won't resign over unnecessary issue: Govt spokesperson

The government has said that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal won’t resign over his remarks at a recent book launch event.

Talking to journalists after announcing the Cabinet’s decisions on Thursday, government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said that the prime minister need not resign over the issue.

She said that the prime minister had not said anything wrong at the event.

Sharma said that there was no need to raise the issue in Parliament as it was unnecessary.

She also alleged that the replacement bill against loan sharking could not be passed from Parliament because of opposition parties.