UML seeks PM Dahal's resignation

The main opposition CPN-UML has sought resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

UML’s parliamentary party meeting at the Singha Durbar on Wednesday has decided to seek Dahal’s resignation over his remark that Sardar Pritam Singh repeatedly went to Delhi to make him PM calling it against national sovereignty, according to UML lawmaker Thakur Gaire.

“PM’s expression has undermined sovereignty of the parliament. This expression is lethal. We will protest in the House and demands PM’s resignation,” Gaire said.

UML Whip Mahesh Bartaula also slammed Dahal over his remark. “He remarked that Delhi made him PM. This expression of PM is an insult of parliament, and the people’s mandate. We will put that on the House,”Bartaula stated.

PM Dahal had made the remark while launching Singh’s book in Kathmandu on Monday.