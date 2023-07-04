Govt extends term of commissions on transitional justice

The government has extended the term of the Commission for the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) till mid-January, 2024.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said that the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to facilitate extension of the working procedure of the two commissions till mid-January.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to promote joint secretary Ghanashyam Upadhyaya to the vacant post of secretary.