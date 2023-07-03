PM Dahal, Raut discuss bringing Janamat Party on board government

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut have held talks on Janamat Party's participation in the government.

According to Haribol Gajurel, the prime minister’s chief political advisor, Dahal and Raut discussed bringing Janamat Party on board the government during the meeting held at Baluwatar on Sunday morning.

“The prime minister is willing to bring [Janamat Party] on board the government, they are also willing to join the government. The discussion has been positive,” Gajurel told Setopati. “But there’s no space left. The prime minister is still in discussion on how to make room [for Janamat Party].”

Gajurel said that the ruling coalition will meet and take a necessary decision on the issue.

Janamat Party had quit the Dahal-led government expressing dissatisfaction over the sharing of ministries.

The party did not vote in favor of passing the budget on Friday even though it has continued its support to the government.