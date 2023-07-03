Nepali Congress calls meeting of district presidents for Wednesday

Nepali Congress (NC) will convene meeting of district presidents on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Secretary of the grand old party Pradeep Parajuli told Setopati that the meeting would be held at the central office in Sanepa to discuss different issues including organizational works.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa said that preparations were on to invite the district presidents to the central office on Wednesday. “Distribution of active membership has been started. Works about distribution of new membership also continues. Discussion will be held with district presidents about membership and other issues,” Thapa stated.

He revealed that district presidents could now print membership cards in the respective districts and distribute the same.

NC has already made arrangements allowing online acquisition of party membership paying a fee of Rs 20.