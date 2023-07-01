Promoter of Pappu Construction Hari Narayan Rauniyar arrested

The former federal lawmaker from Parsa-3 and promoter of Pappu Construction Hari Narayan Rauniyar has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police Baneshwore Circle has arrested Rauniyar from Baneshwore in connection to a fraud case against him lodged with the Banke Police, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Kuber Kadayat.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat had suspended the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal lawmaker Rauniyar after the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) lodged a corruption case against the former chairman of controversial Pappu Construction in October 2018.

The CIAA had lodged the corruption case against Rauniyar, his son Sumit Rauniyar and others at the Special Court after its investigation on complaints--that the company used substandard materials in construction of the bridge over Babai river in Bardiya, the bridge looked tilted right from the time of construction and was destroyed immediately after inauguration--found them guilty.