CM Hikmat Karki fails floor test in Koshi

Chief Minister (CM) of Koshi Hikmat Karki has failed floor test by one vote on Friday.

The only CPN-UML CM in the country could secure only 46 votes in the provincial assembly that has 93 lawmakers. Forty-three lawmakers voted against CM Karki in the floor test with the only Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Nirmala Limbu abstaining from voting.

Forty UML lawmakers and six lawmakers from coalition partner RPP voted in support of the Karki government. Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Unified Socialist voted against the government.

UML has now been limited to the opposition bench in all seven provinces in the country after Karki failed in his efforts to add one vote needed to get the magic number of 47.

Karki had left the provincial assembly late Thursday afternoon after it became clear that he could not pass the floor test in the third session of the provincial assembly that started on Thursday. The provincial assembly meeting, that was adjourned for half an hour at 5:20 Thursday evening, was postponed for Friday at 9:30 in the night without convening again.