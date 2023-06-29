SC revokes petition demanding Rabi Lamichhane be defrocked as lawmaker

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the writ petition filed demanding revocation of the post of lawmaker of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane.

The constitutional bench of five justices including Chief Justice (CJ) Hari Krishna Karki has revoked the petition.

Senior Advocate Sunil Pokharel has told Setopati that no case about Lamichhane’s citizenship remains in the court now and the only sub judice case is the writ petition filed against the Office of Attorney General (OAG) for not trying him over passport controversy.

Advocate Yuvaraj Paudel had registered the latest petition on May 24 pointing that Lamichhane did not submit evidence of relinquishing US citizenship while reacquiring Nepali citizenship.

Another writ petition had also been filed at the SC over Lamichhane’s citizenship controversy last year.

After the final hearing on the petition on January 27, the SC had ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship. Lamichhane had resigned as deputy prime minister and home minister the same day.

He later reacquired Nepali citizenship and got reelected to the House of Representatives from Chitwan-2 in the recent by-election.