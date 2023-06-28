Budget passed on basis of majority

The House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday has passed the budget on the basis of majority.

The budget presented for decision by Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire has been passed on the basis of majority without any amendment.

A total of 255 HoR members took part in the voting process with 147 voting in favor of passing the budget and 108 against.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal earlier answered questions raised by lawmakers about the budget.

Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat on May 29 had presented a budget of Rs 1.751 trillion for the fiscal year 2080/81. It was Rs 1.793 trillion for the fiscal year 2079/80. Presenting the mid-term review report in the House of Representatives (HoR) on February 12 the then Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel had downsized the budget by Rs 244 billion (14 percent) to Rs 1.549 trillion.

Mahat has allocated Rs 1.141 trillion (65.20%) for recurrent expenditure, Rs 302.07 billion (17.25%) for capital expenditure, and Rs 307.45 billion (17.55%) for debt financing.

Similarly, Rs 408 billion has been allocated for transfer to the provinces and local bodies.

The budget plans to generate Rs 1.248 trillion through revenues, Rs 49.94 billion through foreign grant and generate the remaining amount of Rs 452.75 billion through foreign loans (Rs 212.65 billion) and domestic borrowing (Rs 240 billion).