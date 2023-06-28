PM Dahal slams narrative to downplay achievements of past 20 years

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that efforts are being made to erase the memoray of improvement in living standard of the people in the past 20 years.

“A new generation of voters has been ready in the country that did not have to suffer the cruelties of war, walk to the school and see the royal regime that shut down the internet and the telephone communication, and obstructed the airports and the streets,” Dahal has stated addressing the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday.

“The unrestrained generation n the social media also does not know about the history that the men in uniform entered the media houses and instructed the editors what to print and what to show. We don’t have any right to mislead that generation building a narrative as if there were rivers of milk in the past.”

He has also expressed concern that the people’s agendas are getting lost amidst cheap issues and asked whether that spreads disenchantment among the people. “Are our political character and face not getting weak due to our own behavior?”

He has also listed achievements of his government claiming that textbooks for students of community schools were distributed across the country at the start of new academic session this year, and students no longer have to wait overnight in serpentine queues to get no objection certificates (NOC) to go abroad for further study pointing that NOC can now be obtained over the phone.