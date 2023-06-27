Weight of gold jalahari at Pashupati found to be 107.468 kg

The weight of the gold jalahari installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Pashupatinath Temple has been found to be 107.468 kg.

According to a source, a team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) found the weight of the gold jalahari to be 107.468 kg upon weighing it.

The CIAA team had weighed the gold jalahari on Sunday by clearing the Pashupatinath Temple area. Security personnel from Nepal Army were deployed for the purpose and devotees were not allowed to enter the temple premises during the weighing process.

The gold was weighed in the presence of representatives from the Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology Department, Department of Archaeology, Department of Mines and Geology, and Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association.

A CCTV camera was also installed at the place where the jalahari was weighed.

The then government led by KP Sharma Oli had procured 103 kg 793.100 grams gold from Nepal Rastra Bank for installation of a jalahari in the Pashupatinath Temple. Copper (2.888 kg), silver (1.253 kg) and zinc (12.075 gram) had also been added to make the jalahari strong.

The total weight of the jalahari was 96.822 kg. A ring weighing 10.976 kg was put around the jalahari. However, the auditor general’s report had stated that details had not been submitted to prove that the said 10.976 kg of gold was used in the ring put around the jalahari.

The total weight of gold and other substances used in the jalahari including the ring was said to be 107.798 kg at the time.