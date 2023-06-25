JSP to form 11 identity-based provincial structures

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has proposed forming 11 provincial structures based on ethnic identity.

JSP proposed forming 11 ethnic identity-based provincial structures during the party’s three-day statute convention that began on Sunday at the Nepal Academy in Kamaladi, Kathmandu.

The party has also proposed forming a federal council along with a 151-member central committee and setting an age limit of 70 years.

Section 54 of the proposed statute has the provision of forming national committees as identity-based provincial structures.

It states that the identity-based provincial structures will be Limbuwan, Kirat, Madhes, Sherpalung, Newa, Tamsaling, Tamuwan, Magarat, Tharuhat, Khasan and Shilpee/Dalit special committees.