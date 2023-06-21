Govt tells Nepali Embassy to find facts and report about mural of 'Akhanda Bharat'

The government has instructed the Nepali Embassy in India to find out facts about the mural that includes Nepali territory in the map of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ (undivided India) in the recently inaugurated new Parliament building of India, and report the same to the government.

Foreign Minister NP Saud has said so on Tuesday while answering questions raised in the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives about the recent India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

He has also revealed that the Indian government has relayed its official position about the mural that includes Nepali territories including those of Lumbini, Kapilvastu and other places. He has added that the Indian government has pointed that the mural mentions that the map depicts the empire of Emperor Ashoka during his reign, and clarified that the mural is not a political issue.

He has stressed that the government is very clear about the map of Nepal that was included in the Constitution after amending it and added that the Indian government has stated that the figure is not actually a map and is just a mural. “I have spoken on the issue only after Indian government said that was not a map and clarified the purpose of keeping that,” he has stated.

He has opined that it would not be appropriate to always raise dispute about the issue of map.

He has also claimed that the Nepal government does not know what is mentioned in the report submitted by the Eminent Persons Group formed on Nepal-India relations pointing that the government has not officially received and studied the report.