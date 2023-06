President Ram Chandra Paudel has undergone heart surgery.

According to a source, President Paudel underwent heart surgery at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center inside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

Doctors have inserted a pacemaker in his chest.

President Paudel was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.