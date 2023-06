Hari Krishna Karki has been appointed as the new chief justice of Nepal.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Karki as chief justice on Friday afternoon, according to the president’s secretariat.

Karki will be sworn in at 5:15 PM.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed Karki as head of the judiciary on Friday morning.

The Constitutional Council had recommended Karki for the post of chief justice on May 8.

Karki is set to retire on August 4.