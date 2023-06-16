Bail hearing concludes in fake Bhutanese refugees case, order to come today

Bail hearing of the defendants has concluded in the fake Bhutanese refugees case.

District government attorney Nirmala Marasini told Setopati that the bail hearing concluded after the government attorneys presented their counter-arguments on Friday.

Kathmandu District Court Judge Prem Prasad Neupane will now issue an order to send the defendants to custody or to release them on bail or general date.

Marasini said that Judge Neupane will issue an order on Friday itself.

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu, has made 30 individuals defendants in the case. Eighteen of them have already been arrested while 12 others are still at large.

Those absconding are Keshav Tuladhar of Kathmandu, Ashok Pokharel of Itahari, Dhiren Rai of Morang, Deepa Humagain of Lalitpur, Indrajit Rai’s son Niraj Rai, Rajesh Aryal, Mohan Raj Rai of Panchthar, Ashish Budhathoki of Kathmandu, Binita Sawaden Limbu of Morang, Niranjan Kumar Kharel of Rautahat, Sunil Budhathoki of Jhapa, and former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s son Prateek.

The DGAO had filed cases of fraud, organized crime, forgery and offense against the state against them on May 24 on the basis of the investigation report submitted by the police.