Unified Socialist decides to participate in socialist front

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to participate in socialist front.

The secretariat meeting of the party, formed after split in UML, has decided to participate in the socialist front to be formed by like-minded communist parties.

Talking to reporters after the meeting Unified Socialist Spokesperson and Deputy General Secretary Jagannath Khatiwada said that the front would be announced within the next few days after internal discussion in all the parties concerned.

“We have unanimously declared to participate in announcement of the socialist front to be held soon after completing internal meetings of everyone,” Khatiwada stated.

He added that the front would be announced to disseminate socialist ideology inside and outside the House, advocate for the country’s development, and put pressure to provide amenities to the general public.

CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist led by Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), and CPN led by Netra Bikram Chand are set to participate in the front until now, according to Khatiwada.