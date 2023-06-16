Hari Krishna Karki unanimously endorsed as chief justice

Hari Krishna Karki has been approved for the post of chief justice.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee on Friday unanimously endorsed Karki as head of the judiciary.

The Constitutional Council had recommended Karki for the post of chief justice on May 8. But as the Parliamentary Hearing Committee had not been formed then, his hearing began only on Thursday.

Karki presented his annual work plan and qualifications during Thursday’s hearing. He claimed that he had been able to cut malpractices in the judiciary by 60 percent and pointed that malpractices had gradually come down after start of using draw of lottery to assign cases.

On Friday, the second day of the hearing, members of the Committee questioned Karki regarding the 29 complaints filed against him. In reply, Karki said that he would resign immediately if the allegations against him were proved.

The Committee endorsed Karki’s name for chief justice after the questioning.

With Karki passing the parliamentary hearing, President Ram Chandra Paudel will now appoint Karki as the new chief justice.

Karki is set to retire on August 4.