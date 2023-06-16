The government has appointed Baikuntha Aryal as the chief secretary.

A Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Thursday morning took the decision to appoint Aryal to the country’s top bureaucratic post.

Aryal was set to retire on June 17 after his five-year tenure as secretary. He is currently secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Aryal had earlier served in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; and the National Planning Commission.

He had also served in the Budget and Program Division of the Ministry of Finance for a long time when he was joint secretary.

Aryal was head of the committee that conducted a study of government bodies to be scrapped during the budget-making process.

Aryal had joined the civil service as section officer in 1992.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed incumbent Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi as National Security Council advisor.

Foreign Minister NP Saud told Setopati that Thursday’s Cabinet meeting decided to appoint Bairagi to the post.

It has been said that the government has appointed him to the post with perks and facilities on a par with ministers.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bairagi.