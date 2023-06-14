Lawyers of Khand and Miya complete arguments in fake Bhutanese refugees case

Lawyers of former home minister Bal Krishna Khand and Nepal Hajj Committee President Shamsher Miya have completed their arguments in the fake Bhutanese refugees case.

Khand’s lawyers began presenting their arguments before the bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Prem Prasad Neupane on Tuesday and completed it on Wednesday afternoon.

Nepal Bar Association President Gopal Krishna Ghimire, former attorney general Khamma Bahadur Khati and others argued on behalf on Khand. Miya’s lawyers made their arguments after that.

Lawyers representing former lawmaker Ang Tawa Sherpa also began their arguments on Wednesday, while lawyers of Bhutanese refugee leader Tek Nath Rizal, Laxmi Maharjan and Hari Bhakta Maharjan are preparing to present their arguments on Thursday.

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu, has made 30 individuals defendants in the case. Eighteen of them have already been arrested while the rest are still at large.

The DGAO had filed cases of fraud, organized crime, forgery and offense against the state against them.