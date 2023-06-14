House committee directs govt to reconsider decision to scrap district election offices

The National Concern and Coordination Committee has directed the government to reconsider its decision to scrap district election offices.

A meeting of the Committee held on Wednesday directed the government to reconsider the decision to scrap district election offices in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The government, in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, has proposed doing away with district election offices and setting up an election unit in each District Administration Office.

After the meeting, Committee chair Dil Kumari Thapa Parvati directed the government to reconsider the proposal by consulting with the Election Commission.

Thapa said that it is also the government’s responsibility to provide necessary staff and other assistance so that the Election Commission can carry out its work as per the Constitution.

She has instructed the government to provide necessary assistance to the Election Commission for conducting periodic elections in a free and fair manner.