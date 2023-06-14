NSU Sunsari chief who smeared soot on face of Purbanchal University Service Commission chair arrested

Morang Chief of Nepal Students’ Union (NSU) Saroj Pokharel, who smeared soot on the face of Purbanchal University Service Commission Chairman Mahesh Dahal, has been arrested.

Sunsari Police arrested the student leader affiliated to Nepali Congress (NC) from Duhabi Monday noon, according to DSP Raj Kumar Rai.

Pokharel and fellow NSU cadres smeared soot on Dahal’s face at the latter’s residence in Tarahara, Sunsari on Monday accusing Dahal of anarchy in the university.

Dahal had lodged police complaint after the attack.

The mother party NC has yet to speak about misbehavior by NC cadres. Deans of different institutions and teachers of the university had condemned the incident issuing a statement.