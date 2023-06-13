Ruling coalition discusses budget at Baluwatar

Leaders of the ruling coalition have met at the prime minister’s residence at Baluwatar to discuss various issues related to the budget brought by the government.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called the coalition partners for a discussion on Tuesday morning after rising discontent over the budget within the ruling coalition.

“There was discussion on how to incorporate everybody’s feelings in the budget. Whatever issues have been raised, the prime minister is positive about solving them,” Janata Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Shrestha, who attended the meeting, told Setopati. “It was also agreed that there should not be any rift in the coalition over issues that could not be included in the budget.”

CPN (Unified Socialist) has been especially vocal in its dissatisfaction over the budget. Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has been saying that the budget would lead the government to a disaster while party vice-chairman Rajendra Pandey has been adamant that the budget cannot be passed in its present state.

“There are many places in the budget where adjustments can be made. The amount allocated for contingencies can also be put to use. Many projects without guaranteed source are included in the budget. The prime minister has said that he will make changes,” Shrestha said. “The coalition is united on moving ahead by looking for solutions to the grievances and forging an understanding.”

The prime minister’s secretariat has also said that the ruling coalition parties have agreed to move ahead forging consensus on the government’s policies and programs and budget.