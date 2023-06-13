President Paudel hospitalized at Gangalal

President Ram Chandra Paudel has been hospitalized at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center on Tuesday.

President Paudel was taken to the hospital at Bansbari at around 11 Tuesday morning, according to a source at the President’s Office, for cardiac checkup. “He is currently at the hospital. He has been taken for checkup including that for heart,” the source added.

The hospital and the President’s Office have yet to formally inform about his hospitalization.

Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He had returned back on April 30.