Deuba should hand over party leadership, not aspire even for PM: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has urged President Sher Bahadur Deuba to hand over party leadership to the next generation.

Thapa, who has been relentlessly putting pressure on Deuba pointing that the grand old party cannot move forward with the current leadership, has also asked PM Deuba to not show greed for the post of prime minister (PM).

“President should now hand over leadership to the next generation,” Thapa has said talking to media persons at the Biratnagar Airport on Tuesday. “President should not even claim for the post of PM as the government will next be led by NC with this very coalition.”

He has stressed that anybody apart from Deuba would do as PM. “He has become PM five times. He should not again aspire for PM. Anybody else can become PM.”

He has reiterated that Deuba should look to new persons for both the post of PM and party president. “I am not saying this with animosity. This is for the benefit of party. Nepali Congress is looking for new leadership. I have been trying to implement that and will continue to do so. I am working for change, and will take risk. We should not worry about result. My duty today is to change party and government leadership.”

He has also urged cadres to not doubt about his relation with NC leader Shekhar Koirala. “Our relation since the 14th General Convention is still strong and will continue till the 15th General Convention,” he has responded when asked about rumors that Koirala has already joined the Deuba camp.