Hearing on complaints against Hari Krishna Karki on Thursday

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee will conduct hearing on complaints against Hari Krishna Karki, who has been recommended for Chief Justice (CJ), on Thursday.

The meeting of Parliamentary Hearing Committee held at the Singha Durbar on May 30 had decided to invite complaints against Karki who has been recommended for the top post of the judiciary by the Constitutional Council. Karki is currently serving as Acting CJ.

A total of 29 complaints have been received against Karki. The committee will hold discussion with the complainants on Wednesday before the hearing a day later.