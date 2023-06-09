SC orders registration of petition against PM Dahal

The Supreme Court has ordered registration of a writ petition against Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Former Maoist combatant Lenin Bista had filed a writ application in the apex court alleging that he had been misused as a child soldier. But the court administration had refused to register his petition on May 30.

A bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai on Friday issued an order to the court administration to register the petition.

Bista had filed the writ application against PM Dahal, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai, Home Ministry, Defense Ministry, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, National Human Rights Commission and others.