State won't condone violent and anarchic activities in Koshi: Home Minister Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that the state will not condone violent and anarchic activities in Koshi province.

Shrestha has said so after CPN-UML lawmakers sought his answer protesting in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday against attacks on the party’s leaders and cadres in the province.

Following on UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli’s instruction to cadres on Thursday to retaliate against targeted attacks on UML leaders and cadres in Koshi lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai warned in the HoR that the party itself will make security arrangements if the government does not provide security.

Bhattarai, however, has stressed that the main opposition party does not have any problem if the province’s name were changed with two-third majority in the provincial assembly.

Shrestha has said that he spoke with Oli about the incidents in Koshi. UML has been protesting against attack on its leader in Ilam and deputy speaker of Koshi in Udayapur on Thursday. “Police have already been instructed to identify the culprits and punish them. The government expresses sorrow over such incidents,” Shrestha has added.

He has also clarified that the UML leader and deputy speaker were provided police escorting and security while going to attend those programs.

“Those who say they are in favor of identity are protesting. They can protest peacefully exercising the freedom of expression and ideology. The state will not condone anarchic, unpeaceful and undisciplined activities.”