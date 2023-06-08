Oli orders UML cadres to retaliate in Koshi

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has asked his cadres to retaliate pointing that targeted attacks against UML leaders and cadres have been orchestrated in Koshi province.

Swearing in the newly appointed central members at the party office in Chyasal on Thursday he has referred to the efforts to douse provincial assembly member Ram Rana in engine oil and set him on fire in Ilam and stressed that UML cadres should defend themselves.

He has also accused Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal of inciting violence in the province and orchestrating attacks. “Is this politics to douse engine oil and lit fire? It is now time for UML to attack with preparations. UML cannot remain silent if the government is getting this done. We must make preparations concluding that we should defend our cadres ourselves,” he has fumed.

“Dahal government has encouraged this, protected this. I feel it is about time to respond to that. They pelted stones at me when I went but the government did not do anything. Head of a policeman was smashed. But the police have been told to not do anything even if all this happens.”

He has claimed that Dahal had tried to spread the venom saying he would form provinces on the basis of ethnicities in the past and is trying to protect this campaign in a different manner after failing in that. “Our party will not fear a bit on this issue. Bow down or get swayed. No compromise. We are getting to know why they tried to name it Kirat province. This is happening when it was not named, what would happen if it were named so? Non-Kirats apparently cannot even stay here.”