Two ministers from CPN (Maoist Center) in the Koshi province government have resigned from their posts.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Durga Prasad Chapagain and Miniser for Tourism, Forests and Environment Jeevan Acharya resigned on Tuesday.

They submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki after Maoist Center decided to quit the Koshi government earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress has also decided to stake claim for leadership of a new government after Maoist Center withdrew its support to the current government headed by Chief Minister Karki.

A meeting of NC Koshi province parliamentary party held on Tuesday decided to take initiatives to form a new government under its leadership.

“We have decided that Nepali Congress should lead the next government to be formed in the province,” deputy leader of NC parliamentary party Himal Karki said. “Our claim is natural as the biggest party of the coalition.”

Karki said that NC would accept it if the coalition decided to form a government under the leadership of another party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maoist Center decided to quit the CPN-UML-led government and form a new one under its leadership.