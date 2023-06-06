UML demands parliamentary committee to probe change in tax rates

CPN-UML has demanded parliamentary probe committee to investigate changes in tax rates.

UML Chief Whip Padam Giri said that the main opposition party would obstruct House of Representatives (HoR) if a parliamentary probe committee to investigate use of a retired staffer in budget preparation were not formed.

“There are reports of changes in tax rates in an unauthorized manner. We will raise the issue in the House,” Giri told Setopati.

RPP Chief Whip Gyan Bahadur Shahi raised questions about involvement of retired non-gazetted first class staffer Ram Krishna Shrestha in budget preparation during the HoR meeting on Monday.

The meeting called for 11 Tuesday morning was delayed after UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and RPP looked set to protest.

Discussion on the budget for next fiscal year 2080/81 started in the HoR from Monday. Lawmakers have protested pointing that retired non-gazetted first class staffer Ram Krishna Shrestha was involved in changing tax rates during budget preparation.

Former Department of Customs staffer Shrestha has claimed that he has been working as typist during preparation of budget for years.